Amazing Spider-Man movie star Andrew Garfield thrilled Marvel fans when he reprised his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Garfield joined current Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man Tom Holland, and original Spider-Man Trilogy actor Tobey Maguire for the ultimate Spider-Man movie team-up, which helped the worldwide box office bounce back from the pandemic, earning $1.9 billion in total.

Garfield was moderating a panel at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Festival, and there were a lot of Spider-Man fans in the crowd. Garfield was all too happy to share in the love of Spider-Man, recounting how he's been a can since childhood:

"I've loved Spider-Man since I was three years old," Garfield told a crowd at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Festival. , recounting how he wore a Spider-Man costume when he was three years old for Halloween. "I was in the gym a lot. I ate soup and berries. I trained at Parkour and yoga. I helped with the script. I need to nourish that child who is out there watching."

Despite that level of Spider-Man fandom, Andrew Garfield had a pretty rough run of things. His two Amazing Spider-Man films with director Marc Webb were only modest hits with fans – and even though both made over $700 million at the worldwide box office, they were seen as falling short of Sony's expectations for a flagship superhero franchise. Garfield saw the expansive plans for a Sony Spider-Man Universe slowly wither away, even while he became a tabloid fixation for both his role as Spider-Man and his romance with co-star Emma Stone. The experience harmed Garfield, ultimately steering him down the path of more arthouse dramatic roles. It worked out for him: Garfield has received two Oscar nominations since his Spider-Man days, with numerous other acclaimed roles under his belt.

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home offered Andrew Garfield the opportunity to put some bad experiences to rest – and getting to do it with other actors who have been through the experience of playing Spider-Man helped:

"I think until all three of us were in the room rehearsing, figuring out what we were going to do, there was no way of writing it. Every single one of us had our version of that character and we didn't know how they were going to interact until they were interacting in the room together. So it was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies."

