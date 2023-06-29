Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Now Sony Pictures Animation's Highest-Grossing Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now the highest-grossing movie in Sony Pictures Animation's history. The Miles Morales sequel stands at $566 million worldwide, that takes it above The Smurfs which notched $563 million. These kinds of box office results are rarified air for animated projects. (Especially ones that don't come from the Disney corporation.) However, a quick search of the Internet tells you all you need to know about how the little Spider-Man that could got here. Miles Morales's story is so accessible and relatable, that people went out of their way to see this one in theaters.

In an age where so many big budget projects inspire a "wait for it to get on streaming" feeling among audiences, the race to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been breathtaking to see. While a lot of commenters bemoan "superhero fatigue," there's literally no way you can look at the outpouring of love toward Spider-Verse 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and not see these stories still connecting with people. Sony Pictures has to be thrilled with their project and the prospect of another Oscar in the future.

What's Going To Happen With Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Sony Animation)

While everyone eagerly awaits Miles's eventual fate in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, there is some belief that the project will get delayed. The sequel is tabbed for March of 2024. In a recent Vulture article, some crew members talked about their experience making the film. It seems like with the amount of work being put into these movies, there's just no way that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is going to make that slot.

"It's common for executives on a production to have a big say, but usually, they're not as heavily involved as Phil was. As producer, Phil overrides all the directors," one crew member explained. "They are obviously in charge of directing, but if Phil has a note that contradicts their note, his note takes precedence. They have to do what Phil says. So there were constant changes and cuts. With Phil Lord, nothing is ever final or approved. Nothing was really set in stone. Nothing was ever done. Everything was just endlessly moving beneath our feet because they wanted it to be the best that it could be."

What's On The Horizon For Miles Morales?

A lot of people wonder how the team responsible for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is even going to top the sequel? Well according to co-director Joaquim Dos Santos, the sky is really the limit. Keep in mind, everything missing from the first two movies is up for grabs in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. So, he told Collider to get ready because anything can happen now!

"I mean, you saw it in the film, there was cool stuff to be seen. I think everything's on the table," Dos Santos explained. "I can't give you an answer. I wouldn't dare give you an answer for fear of being, like, sniped right here on the spot, but yeah, I mean, that's the exciting thing of these films. Look, I'm a man of a certain age, and in my mid-forties, the idea that I would be seeing a film like this, so beyond what I could imagine, even when I was a kid, it's the stuff that I would draw in school on my notebook paper, and now it's happening. So I think everything's up."

