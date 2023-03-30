Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tie-In Short Film Announced by Sony

We're just a few months away from the debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the ambitious and Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now that general audiences have become acquainted with the cinematic story of Miles Morales, there's definitely a lot of hype for this sequel — and apparently, that will be met by an in-universe short film. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks announced (via Variety) The Spider Within, a short film set within the Spider-Verse world, which will be premiering exclusively at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. The film was brought to life through LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), an internal program at Sony that provides high-potential candidates from underrepresented groups an opportunity to gain valuable leadership experience.

In The Spider Within, Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend and student while acting as Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood superhero. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil.

"We feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to give shape to the inaugural launch of the LENS program," Kouyate and Schulenburg said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers – Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko – has paid off. They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership – Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin – who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way."

"The LENS Program was life-changing for all of us – it allowed us to achieve a goal that we felt was very far away," LENS filmmakers Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko added. "Seeing diverse representation in leadership roles really makes a difference because it shows the next generation of filmmakers that the barriers are being broken down. Animation is the most collaborative art form there is, and it takes a special place to open its doors and foster creatives who have the potential to tell great stories, but haven't been given their chance to shine. We are so grateful for this experience and the opportunity to create something meaningful, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd.