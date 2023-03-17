Oscar Isaac Reveals Which of His Marvel Characters Wins in a Fight

Oscar Issac was asked which of his Marvel heroes would win in a fight, Moon Knight or Spider-Man 2099. Well, according to the MCU star, the prospective Midnight Sun is taking that one. Empire Magazine sat down with the actor ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. During their chat, Isaac addressed how many times he's popped up in a Marvel production. Narrowing it down to just the heroes this time, he has to go with Marc Spector and Steven Grant for this round. (S/o to Jake Lockley in the corner for backup!) The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer has shows Spider-Man 2099 hero as a very serious fighter. But, the Disney+ star is keeping the Fist of Khonshu close to his heart too.

"It's interesting -- they have some similarities, actually," Issac revealed. "But the unpredictability of Moon Knight, the fact that he's the man of a million faces... Yeah, I've got to go with Moon Knight on this one."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Carries Some Pressure

"There's a lot of pressure on these films because you want the movie to deliver an engaging story and an emotional journey," Chris Miller told The Wrap recently. "You also want it to be all the things that people are hoping for but then also you need it to be something that people didn't even know that they wanted."

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before," Miller mused. "To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Marvel has fans very excited about revisiting the animated favorite. Here's their latest synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Are you taking Spider-Man 2099 or Moon Knight? Let us know down below in the comments!