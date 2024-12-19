Animated Ghostbusters Movie Coming to Netflix (And We’re Still Getting a TV Series)

Big things are in store for the Ghostbusters franchise, as the in development animated series will now be joined by a new Ghostbusters animated film (via Deadline). The report states that Sony Animation and Netflix are now teaming up to develop a Ghostbusters animated film, and Kris Pearn is attached to direct. While early in development, sources close to the project have high hopes for it and feel that it can do for Ghostbusters what the Spider-Verse movies have done for Spider-Man.

The two Spider-Verse films have brought in over 1.2 billion dollars worldwide, with one more film in development to complete the trilogy. If a new animated film for Ghostbusters were to be as well received, it could be huge for the franchise, even if it doesn’t head to theaters and stays on streaming. That said, Netflix has had limited runs at the box office in the past, so there’s always a possibility this could follow suit.

Pearn already has a working relationship with both Netflix and Sony Animation, as he previously directed Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Willoughbys. There’s no mention of what style this new Ghostbusters film will go with and if it will match the upcoming animated series.

The fact that we’re getting two major Ghostbusters animated projects should be wonderful news for fans of the franchise. The most recent film was Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which ended up bringing in around $201 million at the box office. Frozen Empire filmmaker Gil Kenan addressed the future of the franchise and more live-action big-screen entries in an interview with The Direct, and the good news is there are more on the way.

“We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen,” Kenan said. “Jason [Reitman]… we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later.”

As for the animated series, Elliott Kaplan is serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for Sony’s Ghost Corps, Inc. Jason Reitman is also executive producing, and franchise co-creator Dan Aykroyd is on board to executive produce as well. Details are still scarce, but it is said to be similar in tone to the recent films, which entered a new era with Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

