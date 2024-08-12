New Ghostbusters Animated Series Ordered at Netflix

Netflix ain’t afraid of no green lights: The streamer has officially given a series order for a new Ghostbusters animated series. The untitled show, which has been in the works at the streamer since 2022, will be 3D animated and produced by the Sony-based Ghost Corps, Inc. Variety reports that four-time Emmy winner and former The Daily Show writer Elliott Kalan will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Sony Pictures Animation-produced series from Netflix and Ghost Corps.

Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and co-head of Ghost Corps with franchise co-creator Dan Aykroyd, is executive producing the animated series with Gil Kenan via Ghost Corps.



Plot details are being locked away in an Ecto-containment unit, but the show is said to be tonally similar to the recent live-action Ghostbusters movies spearheaded by Reitman and Kenan. The filmmakers co-wrote 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which Reitman directed, and this year’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, helmed by Kenan. Both films featured franchise stars Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray alongside a Paul Rudd-led new cast that includes Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard as the next-gen Ghostbusters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my firstglimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by ourbrilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as wespeak,” Kenan told ComicBook in an update back in March, confirming that the Ghostbusters animated show is in “full development.”

“Scripts are being written,art is being created, and it’s a great time to be a Ghostbuster,” Kenan said.

It’s unclear if the series will follow the Spengler family — Gary (Rudd), Egon’s daughter Callie (Coon), and her teenage children, Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace) — or whether the surviving original Ghostbusters are involved. Netflix’s Ghostbusters series follows the ABC-aired The Real Ghostbusters (later renamed Slimer! and the Real Ghostbusters), which ran for seven seasons between 1986 and 1991, and its spinoff, Extreme Ghostbusters, a sequel series that aired another 40 episodes over one season in 1997.

Kalan, the former headwriter for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart between 2008 and 2015, also served as a writer for The Who Was? Show on Netflix, a kids-friendly live-action sketch comedy show with a focus on history. His credits include a 25-episode run on Netflix’s revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, the Netflix animated series Harvey Girls Forever!, and episodes of the Fox animated sitcom HouseBroken.