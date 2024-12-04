The Real Ghostbusters Busts Out Its First Wave of Funko Pops

Continue the adventures of The Real Ghostbusters right here with this all-new Funko drop! Based on the 1986 animated series, the Real Ghostbusters follows Winston, Egon, Ray, and Venkman alongside their secretary Janine, accountant Louise, and of course their beloved mascot Slimer, on episodic ghost huntin’ missions. The series was loved by fans of the original movie and The Real Ghostbusters had solidified themselves within the Ghostbusters fandom. Now, Funko’s giving us a retro throwback. A breakdown of the wave can be found below, and you can get your pre-orders in here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

Will Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Get a Sequel?

The recent Ghostbusters sequels have been great for reintroducing the iconic characters and ideas to younger generations, so is Sony going to make another one? After Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire did less than favorable numbers, the next Ghostbusters film seemed like it was in question. However, in an interview with The Direct, Frozen Empire’s Gil Kenan spoke on if another Ghostbusters film would hit the big screens.

“We definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen,” Kenan told The Direct. “Jason [Reitman]… we take the responsibility and the joy of being the keepers of the flame of Ghostbusters very seriously… we definitely are continuing the conversation of telling big Ghostbuster stories on the big screen. And stay tuned. There’ll be more. There’ll be more about that later.”

It seems that for now Reitman and Kenan have moved their attention to their new Netflix’s Ghostbusters animated series, which will undoubtedly be of interest to anyone who rushed out to purchase the wave of Funko Pops inspired by The Real Ghostbusters. No information is out yet about this new series, but stay tuned to this page for more Ghostbusters news as it becomes available.

