Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Kang Inspirations





Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared the big inspiration for this variant of Kang the Conqueror. In a new Empire Magazine feature, the MCU actor revealed that director Peyton Reed went back to the history books for some inspiration this time around. His version of He Who Remains in Loki gave off big Willy Wonka vibes as he had been left alone for eons. But, Kang is much more threat and in a conquering mode. So, Alexander the Great makes an obvious inflection point for the Multiverse's biggest threat. Along with those tidbits, all the creatives involved with Quantumania say that Majors' villain is unlike anything that's come before in this franchise. Read what he had to say on Kang's arrival and historical forebearers.

"I met with the Loki team first. Then Peyton came on and we had our chat for the film," he explained to the outlet. "He gave me a few reference points – Alexander The Great, things like that."

Another Comic Book Villain Had A Big Impact On The Kang Actor

Recently, Majors talked about another big superhero movie villain that imprinted on him. Variety allowed him to write about The Dark Knight and the Joker. In his post, he lauded director Christopher Nolan for really challenging his audience and embracing the grey nature of the dynamic between the the villain and Batman. Check out what he had to say.

"Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" is one of those rare films that entertains at the highest cinematic rung while simultaneously challenging its audience with each frame to reach higher in their own self and social knowledge, teasing our retinas with color palettes and patterns that prescribe meaning, and incites debate in our imaginations and the collective subconscious," Majors began.

"And the film asks what it is to be human, what it is to be alive and to participate fully in one's own living. "The Dark Knight" etches so vividly the agnostic morality of survival and the discipline of goodness," Majors added. "Nolan's second installment of the "Dark Knight" trilogy holds in its run time an impregnable truth: Life and people are beautifully complicated and evolving. It is this fact that has allowed "The Dark Knight" to stand up and stand out all these many years later."

Here's what Marvel had to say about Kang's big debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

