Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Kevin Feige Says Kang Brings a New Kind of "Big Bad" to the MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bringing a new kind of "big bad" to the MCU according to Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios spoke to Empire Magazine about what kind of trouble The Avengers are in. While we met Jonathan Majors' strange He Who Remains in Loki. This variant of Kang is all business and that's a bad thing for the heroes. The villain might have one goal, but there's more than just Earth's Mightiest Heroes to worry about. As the trickster in the Citadel at the End of Time hinted, there are infinite versions of this multiversal conqueror out there now, and that's a terrible thing for Ant-Man and anyone who knows him. Check out what other tidbits Feige had to tease in the recent interview.

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," the MCU's head man teased in the feature. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes."

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige revealed. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Quantumania Will Change The MCU For Good

Back at San Diego Comic-Con, the Marvel Studios president spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis about Majors' new role as the big bad of the entire Multiverse. It's clear he's playing a much different villain than Thanos.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige admitted. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

Here's the description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

