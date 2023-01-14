Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: New Image of Kang the Conquerer Released

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just revealed a new look at Kang the Conqueror in Empire Magazine. In the new issue, Jonathan Majors' villain is front and center. Among the new images is a plaintive looking Conqueror sitting in what looks to be a chair much like his iconic throne in the comics. Marvel Studios made it a point to go very close to Kang's original design with the costuming. While He Who Remains in Loki might have had a bit of a bohemian streak to him. This variant of the villain is absolutely all business. Quantumania's big trailer that debuted this week gave fans a taste of that. (And of Majors' chiseled physique!) Check out the latest image down below!

"Kang adds tonal diversity, real conflict and real friction," Majors assured. "You're being introduced to a new vibration in the MCU. There's conflict – not just mano-a-mano, not just hero and villain, but 'your way of life' and 'my way of life'. I'm coming for it. We're in battle here."

Quantumania Will Change The MCU For Good

For those who think Kang can't possibly live up to Thanos in the long-run, hold on to your seats. Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard teased the ramifications of the new big bad in a press release sent out with the big trailer this week. Once Kang hits the scene, nothing will be the same for The Avengers.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared ahead of the movie's premiere. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Marvel has a synopsis about what Ant-Man and the Wasp are up against this time: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

