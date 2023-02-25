Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Reveals Mafia Inspirations For Kang

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director revealed some mafia inspiration for the Council of Kangs. In the latest Marvel movie, Kang the Conqueror locked horns with Scott Lang and his family. But, some greater danger lurks out in the distance. In some comments to IndieWire, Peyton Reed said that the final meeting of the three highest-ranking Kangs was modeled on iconic mafia movies like The Godfather. You can check out what else motivated that scene down below.

"In the movie, there's a specific reason he's been banished and exiled into the Quantum Realm, so it sort of begged the question of, 'Well, who exiled him?,'" the director shared. "I was trying to set up some version of a Godfather-esque mafia thing of like, 'Oh, who's triumphant? Who's discussing the guy who's no longer with us? And what does it mean to the larger sort of political body of the Kangs?'"

Reed continued, "He talks about his variants in the film, and obviously he was playing He Who Remains in season one of 'Loki,' so it's been discussed, and it's like, 'Well, at what point do we actually show some of the variants and that the Kang is a nexus being?' And then it was like, 'Well, what if we give them a little taste of a version of Rama-Tut, a version of a Centurion, a version of Immortus?'"

What Other Versions Of Kang Might Be Waiting For Fans?

Quantumania's writer also spoke to Variety about the incoming wave of Kang variants. When pressed on if the version we saw in the movie died, Jeff Loveness said that the "Whack A Mole" vibes of the character is part of what makes him so dangerous. Check out what he had to say.

"Well, that's the beautiful thing about Kang in the comics. He is defeated a lot. In fact, it's almost comedic how often he loses. The scary thing is that he's not defined by his failure, and he can keep coming back stronger and stronger," Loveness claimed. "It's not like you can just blow up the mothership, just beat him once and you're done. He is almost an existential threat, and the more you fight him the worse he's going to get."

He would continue, "That is a fun, post-modernist challenge that is different for a superhero movie, and it's going to present a very complicated challenge for them going forward. It was very hard beating one of these guys. What's going to happen when suddenly the rest of them are aware of what we're doing?"

