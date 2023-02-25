Namor Fans Freaking Out About Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Return

Namor fans are freaking out about the Marvel character's return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now, people love Tenoch Huerta's portrayal of the Talokan deity. But, there were a lot of questions about where and how you will see this character next after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness about the upcoming movie. In their chat, the scribe said he couldn't wait to write Namor. Such an utterance sent the entire Internet into a tailspin. Also, don't expect him to be on the sidelines until then. Aaron Toney, a fight coordinator on Wakanda Forever, said that his key injury from the movie will be healed at some point.

"With Namor, when it came to fighting styles, I pulled from not only sort of cultural aspects like Lucha Libre...but also I pulled form Asian cultures," Toney shared. "I pulled from a stlye called Baji, and Baji is a style that focuses on grounding your body while delivering shoulder strikes, elbow strikes. So you're going to see Namor do things that are unorthodox, but are effective because he is the person he is."

THE INTERACTIONS ARE GOING TO BE SO COOL OH MY GODDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/b5FRciTeaM — Hernandy – The Dynasty Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) February 24, 2023

He continued, "It was fun to play around with the wings, you know, special, sort of like, quick attacks. Or him boosting. But also, they said, can we rip the wings off? They grow back, he'll be fine, but it gives you an opportunity to humanize this God-like character and make him come to her. And so that's playing to Shuri being smart."

