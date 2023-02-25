Namor Fans Freaking Out About Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Return
Namor fans are freaking out about the Marvel character's return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Now, people love Tenoch Huerta's portrayal of the Talokan deity. But, there were a lot of questions about where and how you will see this character next after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness about the upcoming movie. In their chat, the scribe said he couldn't wait to write Namor. Such an utterance sent the entire Internet into a tailspin. Also, don't expect him to be on the sidelines until then. Aaron Toney, a fight coordinator on Wakanda Forever, said that his key injury from the movie will be healed at some point.
"With Namor, when it came to fighting styles, I pulled from not only sort of cultural aspects like Lucha Libre...but also I pulled form Asian cultures," Toney shared. "I pulled from a stlye called Baji, and Baji is a style that focuses on grounding your body while delivering shoulder strikes, elbow strikes. So you're going to see Namor do things that are unorthodox, but are effective because he is the person he is."
THE INTERACTIONS ARE GOING TO BE SO COOL OH MY GODDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/b5FRciTeaM— Hernandy – The Dynasty Sin Amor (@Pollos_Hernandy) February 24, 2023
He continued, "It was fun to play around with the wings, you know, special, sort of like, quick attacks. Or him boosting. But also, they said, can we rip the wings off? They grow back, he'll be fine, but it gives you an opportunity to humanize this God-like character and make him come to her. And so that's playing to Shuri being smart."
Are you hyped for Namor's return? Let us know in the comments below!
The entire theater
prevnext
me when i see namor and kang fighting all sweaty https://t.co/N2m664SkGW pic.twitter.com/MHM5cmlPQ0— javi 🌿 (@1610SPlDEY) February 24, 2023
We will be seated
prevnext
The acting between Kang and Namor is about to be top tier. https://t.co/IsnNemGw4w— 𝐼𝓈𝒾𝓈 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@MsIsisKing) February 24, 2023
But, can you imagine?
prevnext
Namor: “I’ve killed many of invaders for centuries as if they were insects.”
Kang: “I am aware, King of Talokan. But ask yourself this one question: am I any of those ‘invaders’ you have killed? If not, then I hope for the sake of your people, you do not underestimate me.” https://t.co/ZEORTT32HI— Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) February 25, 2023
People want Coogler to help
prevnext
Me at Ryan Coogler's house because ain't no way I'm gonna sleep peacefully if he doesn’t have a say in this and EVERY OTHER project where Namor is involved https://t.co/3o8gS6vwNQ pic.twitter.com/xpfBkeokjY— Liv is a trash can not a trash can't (@liv_starlight) February 24, 2023
Amazing fancam
prevnext
#NAMOR: yikespic.twitter.com/jm3F5EcpFw— in my k-drama era (@cursedhat) February 9, 2023
Straight up
prevnext
Namor when the Avengers asked where tf he had been when the world almost self-imploded like 1500 times or why he didn't break Bucky's fall since they were "on the same side": pic.twitter.com/YAGDNGnxBj— Damedelion 📦 (@guessingdame) February 25, 2023
Some script requests
prevnext
they better not make Namor a joke in the new Avenger movie or we will have words pic.twitter.com/WnArA6WREY— patry | nashuri brainrot era 🇨🇺🦋🎸 (@whoreofren) February 24, 2023
Interest has spiked
prev
kang and namor ?? in the same damn movie ????
theater gonna be flooded by me for sure 🌊 pic.twitter.com/aGSlZVGi6i— ᴘᴏʟʟᴏ ᴀʟᴇx ✨ (@namwhor3) February 24, 2023