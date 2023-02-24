Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Shares X-Men Influence For Kang

The writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania says that Kang the Conqueror was inspired by one of the most iconic X-Men characters. Jeff Loveness spoke to Variety about The Multiverse Saga's main villain. During that interaction, he mentioned that Magneto was a heavy source of inspiration for him while writing the film. That would make sense as there are very few core villains as popular as the leader of The Brotherhood of Mutants. However, who knows how long fans are going to wait to see his appearance in these movies. From Loveness' comments though, it's clear that there are some at Marvel already thinking about the larger mutant world, even though we have only seen a few so far.

"I guess it's the "X-Men" fan in me, but Magneto is maybe my favorite villain in storytelling. He's such a compelling villain, because you just bleed for this guy and you sympathize with him so much," Loveness shared. "So I think we really have an opportunity [with Kang] to have a passionate, vulnerable villain on a crusade against himself, and the Avengers are in the way."

"That's kind of the fun thing about Kang in the comics. The Avengers are more just a thorn in his side. He's basically trying to handle his own shit, but it's always like, Thor kind of gets in his way. He's more about the bigger game," the writer continued. "He represents a fun existential challenge to even the idea of superheroes — and if they're necessary or not."

Are There Other Surprises Hiding In Kang Dynasty?

A lot of MCU fans are already looking forward to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But, in Comicbook.com's conversation with the writer, there are things in that film that a lot of viewers couldn't even dream of. Loveness told Brandon Davis that he was excited to write Namor, which was a wild surprise. Also worth mentioning, Kang didn't kill any Avengers on-screen during Quantumania, look for that to change the next time all the team gets together to battle their entire number before Secret Wars. The next few years are going to be bananas.

Loveness said this of Kang the Conqueror's body count in the team-up movie, "But I think for these bloodthirsty fans, there's a little movie called Avengers: Kang Dynasty, I think he'll bring the heat."

