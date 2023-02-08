Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Important Kang Detail

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed what links all the Kang variants. iO9's Germain Lussier spoke to the MCU actor about his villainous debut as Kang the Conqueror in this film. But, the question of what makes this character tick came up and Majors offered a very thoughtful response. In those words came something that could raise some eyebrows among the Marvel faithful. Majors called Kang a Nexus being, which to this point has only really been occupied by Wanda Maximoff. That makes a measure of sense as the MCU villain seems to exist across almost every timeline. Check out what else the Quantumania actor had to say down below.

"Who is Kang? I think that is a question that we will all be answering for a very long time," Majors said. "I think the quick answer to that is Kang is a time-traveling supervillain who is also a Nexus being, which leads to this idea of variants. There are multiple versions of Kang. 'Versions' being 'variants.' They occupy different universes, multiverses, they have different intentions. They are all different beings. And yet something that we're still—and I'm still—working on, and continue to refine and refine and refine, is something that's a through line between them. And that, to me, is the Kang gene in a nutshell."

How Big of A Threat Is Kang?

Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror has been drawing rave reviews since the finale of Loki. But, this variant of the time-traveling villain is something different entirely. Director Peyton Reed spoke to THR about the gravity of such a villain tangling with the Ant-Family. It feels like Kang is being billed as the biggest threat the Avengers have faced so far. With how beat up Paul Rudd looks in these trailers, it seems like the Creed III star is giving audiences just a taste of that raw power, and its still enough to knock a fan-favorite Avenger around. Check out what else the filmmaker had to say down below.

"This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts," the Ant-Man and the Wasp director explained to the outlet. "We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It's still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the tiniest Avengers, and Avengers that maybe fans think are the least powerful Avengers, and [putting] them up against the most powerful villain in the multiverse."

