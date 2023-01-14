Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Secret Weapon

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!

"Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige teased. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," the Marvel Studios president mentioned in the feature. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes."

Kang Is Ready To Send The Multiverse Spiraling

Producer Stephen Broussard is also hinting that things are about to change for the MCU in Phase 5. A press release was also attached to the trailer for the film. In those words, Marvel fans should buckle up because Kang is about to shake this snow globe.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that." Broussard explained. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn—it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here and there's a synopsis for you: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

