Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Much Different Than The Critics Score

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score couldn't be more different. At the time of writing, the Tomatometer sits at 49% while theater-goers are loving their trip to the Quantum Realm with an 84% score. This echoes trends from other fan-favorite comic book movies that might not have been loved on by critics. The Venom franchise comes to mind, as well as other entries in the genre. Sometimes, if the people love a project, that's all that matters. Launching Phase 5 was announced as a stepping off point for The Multiverse Saga. Fans loving Kang and enjoying some time with Paul Rudd might be all this one needs to be the kind of massive hit that Marvel Studios was looking for to start 2023.

Comicbook.com's Quanrtumania review falls closer to the audience score than the harsher critical consensus. Our Jenna Anderson was all for the comic book wildness that Peyton Reed was bringing to the screen. In her writing, she praised the visual language of the film's debt to comics and enjoyed Jonathan Majors' turn as Kang The Conqueror. The movie takes a ton of large swings and it seems like they're connecting with general audiences in a big way.

Anderson explained, "The film is not only the third "act" in the almost decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Ant-Man, but it is a forecast of what's on the horizon — kicking off Phase 5 of the franchise's storytelling, and fully teeing up its biggest Big Bad yet, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It would be a lot to ask any of Marvel's existing superhero franchises to carry that latter burden, but in the hands of Quantumania, it proves to be a fun challenge in nearly every way."

Quantumania Kicks Off Phase 5 In Style

Here's what Marvel has to say about the big start to Phase 5: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

