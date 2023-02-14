Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a Rotten Tomatoes score a little bit early today. The Marvel start to Phase 5 is off to an interesting start judging by the reviews. A lot of them are praising Jonathan Majors' big debut as Kang the Conuqeror. But, there are other elements to contend with. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits at a 63% on the review aggregator. Still fresh, but not as high as Phase 4 highlights like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's a lot going on in the film, so that may account for the response so far. As many of these comic book projects have demonstrated, the audience score is what's really going to give this one wings or not.

Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson actually reviewed Quantumania for the site. She praised the visual stylings of the film and compared it to the trippy pages of Jack Kirby comics. Phase 4 was full of big theatrical swings and a lot of them were met with puzzlement by certain segments of the fanbase. Look for some similar vibes when Quantumania hits theaters this week.

Anderson wrote, "The film is not only the third "act" in the almost decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Ant-Man, but it is a forecast of what's on the horizon — kicking off Phase 5 of the franchise's storytelling, and fully teeing up its biggest Big Bad yet, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It would be a lot to ask any of Marvel's existing superhero franchises to carry that latter burden, but in the hands of Quantumania, it proves to be a fun challenge in nearly every way."

What's Waiting For Viewers in Quantumania?

Here's what Marvel has to say about Ant-Man's latest adventure: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

