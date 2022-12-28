Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Confirms Cassie Lang's Age in the Film

In Avengers: Endgame, audiences witnessed how Paul Rudd's Scott Lang had become trapped in the Quantum Realm when Thanos wiped out half of the living universe, and when he returned, five years had passed. This meant that when he reunited with his daughter Cassie, she was much older, though all of the narrative threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have left audiences a bit perplexed by her age heading into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with director Peyton Reed confirming Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is 18 in the upcoming film. With how much time Scott lost in the Quantum Realm, Reed detailed how the passage of time and family connections play an integral component of the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.

"When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of, will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character?" Reed questioned with Nerdbunker. "And they have. And that's really gratifying and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn't have superpowers, he's not a super-scientist, he's not a billionaire. He's a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures."

Reed continued, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

In Ant-Man's first two films, he was grappling with much more tangible threats, but with Loki debuting Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the heroes will be colliding with one of the biggest threats the MCU has ever seen.

"I love the idea of Scott still relating to Cassie as a kid, but she's not, she's a young adult now. She has her own ideas of what it means to do good in the world and she's trying to find her voice as a hero," the filmmaker detailed. "She can also be a little critical of her father, that seemed really rich, something very relatable with families, because you don't always tell your parents everything that you do, they don't always tell you everything they've experienced. That's exciting to us, and the Ant-Man movies are always about families. Throwing all these different complications of the characters and pushing them to their limits, that, I think, is one of the things that Paul and I love about these movies."

