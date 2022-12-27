Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Doesn't Watch His Own Performances

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Jonathan Majors says that he doesn't watch his own performances. In an interview with Higher Learning to discuss his movie Devotion. Despite that project and all his others being very important to him, don't expect to see the Kang the Conqueror actor in the seats for his own projects. Now, that doesn't mean that he has no holler for films at all. In fact, Majors explained that he will go see projects that his friends are in. And if another performer asks for a tip or two, he's willing to lend a helping hand. That doesn't mean he'll be seated for each of these individual projects he has booked though. It's a delicate balance when so many people care about the movies and television shows that you're in. Listen to him break down that tightrope walk for yourself down below!

Majors said about people trying to theorize about his work in Loki, "So I've seen that stuff, yeah. I mean, and I can just see a quick image and I'll go, 'Oh yeah, cool, cool.' But I actually– I'm trying to avert my eyes as much as possible."

"I told my directors like, 'This is all I get,' you know what I mean? That's all I get. I'm not gonna watch your film," he added. "No disrespect, but I'm probably [not] gonna watch it after this… So, I mean… if my homies are on the screen, I'll check it out."

What Flavor Will Majors Bring to The MCU as Kang the Conqueror?

Comicbook.com spoke to Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con and the president of Marvel Studios has absolute faith that the MCU is in good hands with the leading man. "It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige explained. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

Here's what Marvel had to say about the third Ant-Man movie: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

