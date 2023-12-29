What If: Does Anthony Hopkins Voice Odin in Season 2?

Marvel's What If...? is currently in the middle of its second season, which tells various stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. The animated series asks questions ranging from "What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes" to "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" The latter is the title of the newest episode, which was released today on Disney+. Many actors from the MCU have returned to voice their characters, but a few of the roles have been recast.

While "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" does see the return of Cate Blanchett as Hela, the role of Xu Wenwu was recast. Tony Leung played the part in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Feodor Chin took over in the animated series. Today's episode and yesterday's episode, "What If... Kahhori Reshapred the World," both featured appearances from Odin, the character played by Anthony Hopkins in the MCU. However, Hopkins did not reprise his role in the animated series.

In What If...?, the role of Odin is played by Jeff Bergman, the actor known for voicing Bugs Bunny. Bergman first played the iconic Looney Tunes character in 1989. Bergman's credits also include voicing various characters such as Fred Flinstone, Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, Pepé Le Pew, Taz, Yosemite Sam, Speedy Gonzales, Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Quick Draw McGraw, Snagglepuss, Boo Boo, George Jetson, Barney Rubble, Eustace Bagge, and much more.

Which Original Avengers Reprise Their Roles in What If...? Season 2?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character.

In "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. In addition to Fanvrea and Rockwell, the episode also sees the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.