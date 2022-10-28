Armageddon Time Trailer Starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong Released





Armageddon Time has revealed a trailer for Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong's latest movie. A classic tale of the American Dream, James Gray is turning a critical eye to the Reagan era of life in the country. The filmmaker is taking an autobiographical tips to this project. 1980s Queens plays host to the director's own childhood and adolescence. Upon it's debut at Cannes, people were already calling it an Oscar contender. Fans waiting to see Gray's latest picture can look forward to the October 28 premiere date. For now, it will play the New York Film Festival. Check out the trailer for yourself down below. Hathaway had some praise for the director in a recent interview with Deadline.

"He's not a kid-glove director," she began. "Sometimes you're the best actor in the world and sometimes your notes are a little bit rougher than that. He's honest and if a take is not up to snuff, he will, in his own inimitable way, let you know."

When asked about a possible example, Hathaway refused the easy way out and began to expand on how making this movie made her really appreciate the process of acting.

"It's private, and it's something that I really appreciated within the context of this world and this character," Hathaway explained."It brought me to a place, and I aspire to be the sort of actor that gives themselves over to the process, and really yields to the director and that alchemy and atmosphere that they're trying to create."

In an interview with Deadline, the director talked about the idea of honesty and if it was hard rendering these autobiographical events on film.

"To me, the process that any creative person has to go through of any meaning is not to promote an idea that is rosy or pleasant or a lie, but rather to promote something that is as honest as possible because that's where honest dialogue and debate can begin," he said. "I can't have a discussion with you if I say, 'I'm a terrific guy and my life was terrific and nothing bad ever happened to me.' OK, if that's true, what the hell are we talking about, right? Everything's good."

