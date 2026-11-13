Anthony Mackie Addresses Captain America Future in the MCU After Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson is Captain America in the MCU when Avengers: Doomsday arrives, but will he still hold the shield when the universe resets? Complete with a six-episode Disney+ series and his own movie, Mackie’s superhero has a well-established place in the MCU. That said, the poor critical reception and box office results of 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World ($415 million globally and a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, one of only three MCU titles that are rotten) made it unclear if his trajectory will continue, especially with Steve Rogers’ return in Avengers: Doomsday.

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While appearing in a live episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mackie was asked about his MCU future and his hopes and dreams, giving a pointed answer. “I think every character deserves a second film,” Mackie said. “It’s been proven every character deserves three films, right? You had 17 Spider-Mans, all of them had three movies. It’s a lot of f–king Spider-Man…Every character deserves three movies. So, I would enjoy partaking in the idea of two more films just to see that character complete his arc.”

Anthony Mackie Hopes for 2 More Captain America Movies

Mackie’s hope for two more films to complete his Captain America arc feels like the least Marvel Studios could do for the character, but it begs two major questions. The first is simply what the status of the character will be at all in the aftermath of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the MCU will have a “soft reset” after that 2027 film, with the potential existing for some characters to perhaps be recast and others to remain as audiences already know them. It’s certainly possible that the MCU could keep Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (and Sam as Captain America) in that moment, especially since an all-new cast of X-Men characters will be their bread and butter for years, but it’s not something that’s been addressed by Marvel just yet.

The second big question is, what would the end of that arc for Sam really look like? With two major stories already under his belt about the resistance he’s faced in taking over the role of Captain America, the story does need to evolve to a point, but it makes us wonder how it could conclude in a way that doesn’t just feel like a retread of Steve Rogers’ own ending, where he handed the shield to a new hero.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Sam Wilson is still very much Captain America, with the universe having two heroes with the title operating at any given time (something that’s been going on for over a decade now). That said, there are plenty of other characters that have picked up the shield and become Captain America throughout Marvel’s comic history; some of them are even in the MCU right now, like Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, and even Luke Cage and Jessica Jones daughter, Danielle (briefly seen in Daredevil: Born Again), so there’s no shortage for Marvel to pick from when Sam’s arc finally ends in the MCU.

What do you think? Will Anthony Mackie’s Captain America get to complete his arc with two more movies like many of the other MCU heroes? How will the franchise replace him? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.