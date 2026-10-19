Captain America’s Post-Secret Wars Future in the MCU Shouldn’t Surprise Fans, According to New Rumor

One of the biggest wild cards in the deck of characters appearing in Avengers: Doomsday is the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the original Captain America. Doomsday trailers and the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release have all hinted that Steve’s decision to use the Infinity Stones to rewrite the history of Earth-616 may have started the collapse of the Marvel multiverse. As such, it’s looking like it will be up to Steve to leave behind the ‘stolen life’ he took for himself, and jump back into the fray to answer for all the worlds he broke.

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That story angle is a pretty difficult one to navigate; Captain America is the hero who now embodies Marvel’s Infinity Saga, so how will audiences feel if he’s framed as the cause of multiversal cataclysm? More importantly, what kind of penance will Steve Rogers ultimately have to pay for all this mess?

Who Will Be MCU Captain America After Avengers: Secret Wars?

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Marvel scooper James Mack claims that “Anthony Mackie will continue as Captain America in the next saga,” following Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That statement, if true, backs up some longstanding rumors that Evans was only being brought back as a special event for Doomsday (and presumably Secret Wars). The question is what Steve Rogers’ status will be at the end of these next Avengers films. Will he get to go back to his dream life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), or will he have to be pruned from existence to make the birth of a new MCU possible?

James Mack / X

Either way, Steve handed the shield and the mantle to Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon at the end of Endgame. Sam made the transition from Falcon to Captain America in his Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and had his first big superhero battle (and victory) against both a mastermind villain (The Leader) and a Hulk (Red Hulk, aka President Thunderbolt Ross) in Captain America: Brave New World.

Sam has now formed his own squad of Avengers, but their first true test will be no less than defending Earth against the end of all existence, as well as attacks from alternate realities (like the Fox X-Men franchise) and figures like Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). There are also many rumors that say Chris Evans isn’t just showing up as classic MCU Steve Rogers in Doomsday or Secret Wars; he could be playing multiple versions of Steve Rogers or his other Marvel movie character, Johnny Storm/Human Torch. One of the more fun theories is that Doomsday or Secret Wars will give Sam Wilson a big boost in the franchise by forcing him to throw down against Steve Rogers – possibly the “Captain Hyra” evil variant of Steve, who definitely would not like seeing a man like Sam holding the mantle.

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Do you want to see Chris Evans back in the MCU full-time? And how do you think his arc should play out? Let us know in the comments! Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18th.