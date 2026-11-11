Anthony Mackie May Have Dropped A Major Avengers: Doomsday Character Reveal, On the Worst Possible Day For Marvel

Sam Wilson/Captain America actor Anthony Mackie may have just accidentally spoiled a major character reveal in Avengers: Doomsday, and if so, it’s particularly bad news for Marvel given the timing. Doomsday hits theaters in just over one month, on Dec. 18, and audiences are still eager to find out what surprises are in store. While there have been reveals along the way, including myriad character announcements, there are still many questions, from the true nature of Doctor Doom (and how that connects to Robert Downey Jr. playing him) to who may be cast in the movie that hasn’t been revealed yet, as there are undoubtedly multiple actors/characters in that camp.

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However, before this highly-anticipated release, the MCU has just one more project wrapping up: VisionQuest. This series has, thus far, been fairly self-contained or at least self-contained in terms of . Given that the show is also meant to mark the end of that trilogy, there have long been questions regarding whether this is the end of the line for these characters as well. Hopes remain high that it won’t be, especially because, in addition to many fans wanting to see Tommy, Billy, and/or Vision in upcoming MCU projects, there is significant hope about Wanda still returning. There has, so far, been no indication that any of these characters are continuing in the future, but Mackie may have accidentally just given an update on that point.

Mackie May Have Teased Vision’s Doomsday Role on a Rather Inconvenient Day for Marvel

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie was discussing what it was like being back on set with so many former co-stars for Doomsday, and in addition to describing the “summer camp” atmosphere of the set, Mackie said, “I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love.” Arguments could be made that there is some other explanation, and perhaps there is, but given that Mackie was describing what it was like to reunite with everyone on the set of Doomsday, the implication seems to be that Bettany, and therefore Vision, was involved with the movie. If true, then this is the first confirmation that we’ve gotten that Vision is playing a role in the film, which would also mean that his story does, in fact, continue beyond VisionQuest.

What’s more, this will undoubtedly give way to fan theories about what this could mean more broadly, including the possibility that Vision will be joined by his sons, Billy and Tommy, and that will, without question, lead to more fan speculation about Wanda. Whether all of this is true or not, though, it comes at a bit of a bad time for Marvel, as today marks the exact date that the finale of VisionQuest releases on Disney+. This therefore means that this reveal may have taken the wind of the show’s sails to a degree, although it isn’t clear how many people caught what Mackie said. Either way, it’s only a little more than a month before fans finally get the answers they’re looking for.

Do you think Vision will be in Avengers: Doomsday, and if so, what do you expect his role to be? Let us know in the comments.