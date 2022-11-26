Antonio Banderas Reveals if He'd Return for a New Zorro Movie (Exclusive)

Antonio Banderas revealed if he would return for another Zorro movie if asked. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian sat down with the Puss In Boots star to talk about the upcoming Universal feature. But, they had to ask about one of his signature franchises. With all these legacy sequels and reboots going around, it feels like a Zorro reboot is inevitable. (Honestly, its very surprising that this doesn't exist already with a massive marketing push behind it. There are multiple efforts in the pipeline.) But, Banderas is down to return if they ask him. He won't be doing a bulk of the swashbuckling, but the star does have someone in mind if anyone asks about it. Anthony Hopkins famously passed the torch to him in The Mask of Zorro back in 1998. If they were to go back to that well, that's the approach Banderas would like to see when he's done being a feline swashbuckler. Check out his comments up above!

"Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?" Banderas said. "Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch."

Universal is readying its own take on a swordsman with Puss In Boots' new installment: "This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

"Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek)."

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

