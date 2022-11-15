New Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Teases Retirement

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's newest trailer is teasing a retirement in the upcoming movie. It's been a long time coming but Antonio Banderas' feline swordsman is back for another go around. However, the Shrek 2 star might not be hanging out for another encore. What's a cat to do in a rapidly changing world, something we can all relate to. However, Dreamworks Animation had to deliver a holiday treat for all the fans out there at least one more time. Back in 2011, the blockbuster was nominated for an Academy Award. It feels like the demand has been there for fans ever since with Shrek only increasing in popularity as Millennials age upward. Check out the new clip for yourself!

How is the Series Star Feeling About Coming Back?

"We started the new one four days ago. [Puss in Boots] did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants," the actor explained. "He's one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we're doing another one."

Where Can I Watch Freaky Friday?

Here's what Universal says about the newest entry in the beloved series: "This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

"Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek)."

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, "Big" Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos)."

Are you happy for more Puss in Boots? Let us know down in the comments!