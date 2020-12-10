Zorro Getting Female-Led Reboot on NBC From Robert Rodriguez and Sofia Vergara

✖

The legend of Zorro has been a part of our popular culture for generations -- and it looks like it's about to get a new modern update. According to a new report, NBC is currently developing Zorro, an upcoming TV series that would offer a contemporary and gender-bent take on the classic myth. The project is co-written by The Mandalorian and We Can Be Heroes director Robert Rodriguez and his sister, Doom Patrol and Snowpiercer director Rebecca Rodriguez. Robert and Rodriguez will also serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Modern Family and Hot Pursuit star Sofia Vergara.

Zorro centers on Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who fights for social injustice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. Her life is threatened by several criminal organizations after she exposes them.

A female-led Zorro reboot has been in development at NBC for over a year now, with Magnum PI's Alfredo Barrios Jr. originally writing and executive producing the project. That version of the script followed Z, a female descendant of the warrior bloodline who will go to great lengths to protect the defenseless in her community.

The project will be co-produced by CBS Studios and Universal TV, and will be part of a first-look deal between CBS and Propagate. Robert Rodriguez and Rebecca Rodriguez executive produce with Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Greg Lipstone and Jay Weisleder for Propagate, Vergara and Luis Balaguer for LatinWe, Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg, and John Gertz.

This won't be Rodriguez's first run-in with Zorro, as he was initially set to direct the 1998 film adaptation The Mask of Zorro, and cast Antonio Banderas in the titular role before leaving the project. Martin Campbell went on to direct the film.

Originally created in 1919 by pulp writer Johnston McCulley, Zorro is a masked vigilante who dons an all-black costume and mask, and uses his skills to elude or fight criminals. The character was first adapted into live-action with the 1920 silent film The Mark of Zorro, and has gotten over forty films across the world. He also has appeared in multiple television series, including the 2006 animated series Zorro: Generation Z.

What do you think of Robert Rodriguez and Sofia Vergara helping bring a female-led Zorro reboot to NBC? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline