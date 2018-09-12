Internet Convinced Apple Is Skynet

As each year passes, Apple pushes the limits of technology and innovation to deliver consumers cutting-edge technology that many of us have only ever dreamed of. With the company announcing new features coming to iPhones at this morning’s keynote event, social media is nervous that the company might eventually develop software that could signal the end of humanity.

In The Terminator, the artificial intelligence system Skynet was developed by humans and ultimately ignited a war between man and machine. As Apple announces a variety of advancements that will be incorporated into our iPhones, we can’t help but wonder how long it will be before the technology realizes it could destroy us easily, which has much of social media concerned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see how scared social media is that iPhones will become the new Skynet!

We’re Terrifed

So when apple announces machine learning we’re supposed to be amped right? We arent at all supposed to be terrified right…..#skynet pic.twitter.com/PKBJH1xr1i — Alex Perez (@thesaucedaddy) September 12, 2018

Apple Attacks

Every Apple event all the old phones get attacked by skynet and start gettin stupid — James St. Fatshit (@DapaDon) September 12, 2018

“Machine Learning”

“Augmented Reality” “Machine Learning”



Y’all really tryna be the real life Skynet @Apple #AppleEvent — Collin (@LenwoodSmith_) September 12, 2018

Unknowing Creation

Apple is unknowingly building Skynet with all this specialized hardware for on-device AI processing (and is charging your soul for it) — jeffy vee (@JoozyJ) September 12, 2018

It Starts With A Watch

Apple watch sounds like the first device skynet will clone so that they can use it against us humans — Shriram Venkataraman (@Shriramrox) September 12, 2018

Self-Aware Watch

I swore he was gonna say the Apple Watch has become self aware #AppleWatch #AppleEvent #SkyNet — Tee-Jay (@Tee215Jay) September 12, 2018

Apple is Watching

Apple really does spy on us…Skynet is now — Mychal Davis (@Mychal89) September 12, 2018

A Dangerous Team-Up

Apple and Google are gonna combine to become Skynet https://t.co/pYbWJSiOU1 — Des. (@JustDesmund) September 12, 2018

It Begins

Apple iPhone Neural Network + Google Assistant (the version that make appointment for user) = Skynet — Usamah K (@UsamahKamar) September 12, 2018

“Siri Shortcuts”