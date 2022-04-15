Apple TV+ Release Trailer for It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown Earth Day Special

✖

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, an all-new Peanuts Earth Day special that will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15th. The new special features an original song by Ben Folds. The special is the latest Peanuts special for Apple TV+ and is produced for the platform by Peanuts and WildBrain and is directed by Raymond S. Persi.

It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown follows Sally's bond with a special little flower on the baseball filed that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it's just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown is the latest Peanuts special for Apple TV+. Last year, Apple TV+ debuted the first Peanuts holiday special to not contain "Charlie Brown" or "Snoopy" in its title. That special is For Auld Lang Syne, a New Years-themed special and the first new original holiday special to come from Apple's expanded partnership with WildBrain. Apple TV+ became the exclusive streaming home for the Peanuts gang in 2020.

In addition to the premiere of It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown, Apple TV+ also announced today that, in celebration of the environment, It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown, is also coming to the platform. In the classic 1976 special, to celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown's baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game. It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown will stream on Apple TV+ this Arbor Day, Friday, April 29th.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo;" "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series

The all-new Peanuts Earth Day special, It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15th.