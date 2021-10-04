New Peanuts Holiday Special to Air on Apple TV+ to Be First-Ever Without “Charlie Brown” or “Snoopy” in Title

The debut of Apple TV+ last year also came with the new streaming service being the exclusive home to the Peanuts gang, with For Auld Lang Syne set to debut on Apple TV+ later this year, marking the first Peanuts TV special in a decade and the very first that doesn’t feature either “Charlie Brown” or “Snoopy” in its title. This isn’t the first Peanuts special that honors New Year’s, however, as fans were given Happy New Year, Charlie Brown back in 1986. For Auld Lang Syne is currently set to debut on Apple TV+ on December 10th.

Per press release, “Apple and PBS once again come together to spread holiday cheer with broadcast airings of classic Peanuts specials It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple today announced that For Auld Lang Syne — the first new original holiday special to come from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain — will premiere globally on Friday, December 10 on Apple TV+. In the special, after the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

“The festive tradition of gathering to watch the classic adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and friends continues this holiday season with Apple and PBS again teaming up to offer multiple ways to view ad-free airings of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

“Peanuts fans of all ages will not only be able to stream these iconic specials in HD on Apple TV+, but the Halloween special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, October 24th at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings), A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, November 21st at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings) and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on Sunday, December 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings).

“For Auld Lang Syne is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and written by Galatis, Montogomery, and Clay Kaytis who also directed. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano serve as executive producers alongside Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi, and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios. Also from WildBrain Studios are producer James Brown, pre-production producer Timothy Jason Smith, and associate producer Cassie Price.”

For Auld Lang Syne premieres on Apple TV+ on December 10th.

