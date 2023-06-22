Apple TV+ Releases The Beanie Bubble Trailer

Apple TV+ just released a trailer for The Beanie Bubble. Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Geraldine Viswanathan, Sarah Snook and Tracey Bonner star in the wild story of how the Beanie Baby craze took hold of America and the world back at the tail ed of the 1990s. Much like other pop culture phenomenons, the tale is both ridiculous and endleslly fascinating. Ty Warner's drive to make small stuffed animals into something being sold on eBay for wild prices is nothing short of bonkers. Add in Galifianakis' performance and you can see exactly how strange this one is going to get. Check out the trailer for yourself down below for all that 90s delirium.

Here's how Apple TV+ describes The Beanie Bubble: "Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. "The Beanie Bubble" is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag."

Amazon Rolled Out Their Own Beanie Baby Documentary Too

The Beanie Bubble is a documentary on Amazon Prime with the exact same name as the Apple TV+ movie. So, that could be a little bit confusing. Instead of having Zach Galifianakis running around, there's footage from the time. Whiskey Bear Inc. is co-producing the film with Brian Volk-Weiss, Anna Roberts, Saxon Richardson and Ben J. Murphy. Ben Kitnick directs that version with a producing credit as well!

"This film was truly a journey to make, with twists and turns reminiscent of the Beanie Baby craze itself," Kitnick wrote in a statement. "Our North Star was aiming to tell a story that was far more than that of a children's toy, but rather a story about people. I can confidently say that you will laugh and cry, and I cannot wait for people to see this wild documentary!"

"Watching this documentary is like taking a time machine back to the 90s Beanie Babies boom. It's nostalgia at its finest, and we're excited for you all to enjoy it!" Added Nacelle Company Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

Why Did People Want Beanie Babies?

Well, It's a bit of a long explanation. But, in short, H. Ty Warner hatched the scheme to sell these toys back in 1993. When the fad took hold, they acme a big pop culture collectible. By 1995, Beanie Babies had grown to the height of visibility. (Helped in large part by a planned scarcity tactic that other companies would emulate even into the current day. A booming secondary market saw people paying 1,000s of dollars for their chance at rare stuffed animals.

Also of note is the Beanie Babies being the "first Internet sensation." HBO Max had their own hand at a documentary back in 2021 with Beanie Mania. That effort, much like these two newer ones talked about the craze and how it was fueled by all sides by both the creators and collectors alike.

Will you be watching the documentary? Let us know down in the comments!