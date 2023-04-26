BE@RBRICK: Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at DreamWorks Animated Series

One of the most fashionable collectibles is taking on the music scene. Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation will reteam for BE@RBRICK, a new animated series based on Medicom Toy's bear-shaped BE@RBRICK figures. Apple describes the CG-animated musical series hailing from DreamWorks Animation (The Penguins of Madagascar, DreamWorks Dragons) and Japan's Dentsu (The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as a music-driven comedy for kids and families, which follows Apple and DreamWorks animated series Pinecone & Pony and Doug Unplugs.

BE@RBRICK is about young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won't be easy to do when living in a world where everyone's role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you'll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.

The 13-episode series is animated and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., coming from showrunner and executive producer Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld). Alex Almaguer (Teen Titans Go, TrollsTopia) will serve as supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) on board as story editor and Athena Hofmann ("Curious George) serving as line producer.

BE@RBRICK joins Apple TV+'s lineup of kids and family content that includes new series Jane, the animated Peanuts series Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, Scholastic's Puppy Place, and The Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Harriet the Spy.

The expanding slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"; star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers."