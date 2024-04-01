April 2024: Every New Movie and TV Show Added to Streaming Services on April 1st
The start of the new month brought tons of new titles to streaming services.
April is officially here and, while the first day of this specific month is often associated with practical jokes, there are a lot of real streaming additions to be excited about at the start of the month. April 1st saw major streaming services like Netflix, Max, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all add new movies and TV shows to their rosters.
One of the biggest streaming moves at the start of April is a changing of streaming homes for one of the most popular film series of all time. The eight Harry Potter movies have gone back and forth between Max and Peacock over the years, and April represents another move. After a couple of months on Peacock, the entire Harry Potter saga has gone back home to Max.
April 1st also saw some of Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming rivals start streaming some of the company's popular titles. Hulu (and by extension Disney+) just added DC films like Wonder Woman and Shazam! Netflix, continuing its run of hit HBO shows by adding all six season of Sex and the City.
You can check out the full rundown of April 1st streaming additions below!
Netflix
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
Max
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
Paramount+
Talk to Me
Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid
Arsenal
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy's Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob's Ladder
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel
Mimic
Muriel's Wedding
My Baby's Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard
The Evening Star
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card
Wuthering Heights
Hulu
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates
Peacock
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
Prime Video
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
Eureka S1-S5
House S1-S8