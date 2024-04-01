Surprising DC Movies Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney+ will soon be home not to just Marvel films, but pictures from DC as well. Given Disney+ is now offered as a combined service with Hulu, that platform will soon feature Wonder Woman and both Shazam! and its successor, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Productions from the now-defunct DC Films, both of the superhero flicks have a licensing deal with Hulu.

In addition to their new streaming home on Hulu on Disney+, all three films are still streaming on Max.

Why isn't Wonder Woman 3 happening?

At one point, Gal Gadot told ComicBook.com she was developing Wonder Woman 3 with the new DC Studios and Patty Jenkins. Those comments were soon debunked by DC Studios. Jenkins subsequently explained her decision to leave the franchise.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote at the time. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Now that Jenkin is no longer attached to a future Wonder Woman movie, she's revealed she's already back to work on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Lucasfilm.

"So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, I thought maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said on the Talking Pictures podcast earlier this year. "So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, 'Oh, we gotta finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?

Rogue Squadron has yet to set a release date.