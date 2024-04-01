Child's Play Creator Details How New Movie Will Connect to Chucky TV Series

Just last month, filmmaker Don Mancini claimed that he was working on a new film in the Child's Play franchise, and with the spinoff TV series Chucky being such a hit for SYFY, fans have wondered how the two projects would relate to one another. While fans don't yet know the events of the second half of Chucky Season 3, which premieres later this month, Mancini confirmed that he hopes both the TV series and the new movie can work together, as opposed to the movie taking the place of a potential Season 4, and that more expansions could be on the way.

"[The show and the movie working] in tandem is my hope. We're hoping to get a Season 4 of the show. Fingers crossed," Mancini confirmed to Screen Rant. "I pitched the idea already to the network, so we're hoping on that, but I'm also in the early stages of developing a new movie now, and the movie is designed to work in tandem with the show. That's what we hope in our dream of conquering the universe, is that we can keep expanding the Chucky-verse in this way. That's my hope so we'll see what happens."

After co-writing the original 1988 Child's Play with Tom Holland and John Lafia, Mancini wrote the next six sequels, all the way up to 2017's Cult of Chucky. Mancini also directed Cult of Chucky, as well as its predecessors Seed of Chucky in 2004 and Curse of Chucky in 2013. The last feature film in the franchise came in 2019, which served as a reboot of the concept. While all previous iterations of the character involved a voodoo ritual transferring the soul of murderer Charles Lee Ray into the body of a Good Guy doll, the 2019 reboot instead explored a killer doll being motivated by its artificial intelligence.

The latest season of Chucky is described, "In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for 'Jennifer Tilly's' murderous rampage last season."

