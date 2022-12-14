Aquaman 2 Budget Reportedly Now Over $205 Million

The budgetary ties are reportedly rising for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, are presenting their long-term plans for the DC Universe to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in the coming weeks. Those plans will chart what the revamped DC Universe will look like going forward, and will impact upcoming projects like Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel to the James Wan-directed Aquaman reportedly already had a hefty budget of $160, but new rumors increase that number significantly.

Variety reports Warner Bros. Pictures co-head Pam Abdy instructed director James Wan to reduce the budget of reshoots on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The site claims the movie's budget has gone $205 million over production, and with Warner Bros. Discovery in cost-cutting mode, that's most likely looked down upon at the studio.

Is Jason Momoa Exiting Aquaman Role for Lobo Project?

After the shocking report Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in development, rumors began swirling that Jason Momoa may step down from his Aquaman role after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuts in theaters in 2023.

"Momoa, meanwhile, could emerge as a pivotal figure into the new plans, according to several sources. In one scenario, the actor would wrap up his days as underwater hero Arthur Curry with Lost City, due out Dec. 25, 2023, which would be the final movie released that was made by the previous regime. But it would not spell the end of the actor's involvement with DC, with sources saying the actor would lead another movie or franchise. The character of Lobo, a foul-mouthed cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter, has been mentioned in connection with Momoa," The Hollywood Reporter wrote. "Whether or not Momoa does play everybody's favorite bastich, Lobo emerging as a rising character early on in the conversation may point to the kinds of characters the Gunn-Safran team may be focusing on. The character is an outsider, an anti-hero, and is keeping in line with Gunn's specialty of taking the off-beat and quirky and flipping it into crowd-pleasing fare."

Jason Momoa Addresses James Gunn's Lobo Tease

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Jason Momoa ahead of the release of the Netflix original film Slumberland. After Momoa was made aware that James Gunn posted a photo of Lobo, Davis asked the actor if there was any connection to Momoa's previous comments regarding a dream DC project coming under the supervision of Gunn and Safran.

After acting surprised, Momoa teased, "Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 25, 2023.