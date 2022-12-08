Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans

DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.

"Momoa, meanwhile, could emerge as a pivotal figure into the new plans, according to several sources. In one scenario, the actor would wrap up his days as underwater hero Arthur Curry with Lost City, due out Dec. 25, 2023, which would be the final movie released that was made by the previous regime. But it would not spell the end of the actor's involvement with DC, with sources saying the actor would lead another movie or franchise. The character of Lobo, a foul-mouthed cigar-chomping intergalactic bounty hunter, has been mentioned in connection with Momoa," The trade wrote in the new report. "Whether or not Momoa does play everybody's favorite bastich, Loboemerging as a rising character early on in the conversation may point to the kinds of characters the Gunn-Safran team may be focusing on. The character is an outsider, an anti-hero, and is keeping in line with Gunn's specialty of taking the off-beat and quirky and flipping it into crowd-pleasing fare."

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

