Does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now out in theaters, and it's understandable why some DC fans may be wondering if it has a post-credits scene.

After all, Aquaman 2 marks the official end of the "DCEU" era of DC movies and TV shows, which started a decade ago with the release of Zack Snyder's Superman reboot, Man of Steel. Post-credits scenes are most often used to tease what's coming next in a big franchise universe; with there being no more DCEU content after this, what is there for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to even tease?

Well, while Aquaman 2 doesn't have a traditional post-credits "button scene" it does include a mid-credits scene meant to let the franchise go out with a smile (as Jared Leto's Joker would've wanted).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Post-Credits Scene Explained

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

(SPOILERS) During the story arc of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is forced to work with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen). That unlikely partnership causes both Orm and Arthur to reconsider their brotherly bond (or lack thereof). For Arthur, part of that task requires that he convince Orm that the surface world is not a place to be destroyed, as it offers many wonderful experiences. One of the biggest treasures of surface life that Arthur touts to his brother: eating a burger.

The ending of Aquaman 2 sees Arthur let Orm go free, rather than returning him to a prison cell. A final montage depicts each main character's new status quo: Orm is seen sitting down at an outdoor burger joint to finally try the cuisine that Aurthur lauded.

The post-credits scene of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom takes us back to the scene of Orm at the restaurant enjoying his first burger. A very big cockroach is seen crawling across the table; when Orm spots the bug, he has no idea of its repulsive reputation in surface world culture and instead sees it as an extra topping for his sandwich. Orm grabs the roach, puts it in his hamburger, and takes a big, hearty, bite. The last shot is his face in a state of seeming rapture from the roach-burger.

On the whole, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and its cast were having fun and playing things tongue-in-cheek while making this DCEU swan song and finale to the Aquaman movie series. The post-credits scene is all the proof you need of that.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now out in theaters.