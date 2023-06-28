Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Explains Why DC Fans Should See the Film: "We're Taking It to the Next Level" (Exclusive)

The box office failure of DC's The Flash has cast a very dark shadow over upcoming DC movie releases Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The latter film is in especially serious peril, publicity-wise, as the launch of DC Studios, and a total reboot of the DC movie franchise, has made a lot of fans skeptical about whether Aquaman 2 is any more than the final cul-de-sac of Zack Snyder's DCEU era.

Well, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian got to sit down with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan, and ask the question that so many fans are wondering about: what's the reason for seeing Aquaman 2? Does it even matter to the larger DC movie franchise?

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well," Wan explained. "You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

What is Aquaman 2 About?

SYNOPSIS: When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.



The first footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was shown at CinemaCon 2023. You can read our description below:

"Footage plays, seeing Arthur raising a baby and talking to his father about it. In the full Aquaman suit, he fights underwater. He wrestles with giant anchors. He can "feel the tides shifting," despite having supposed to be a king. A dark entity is destroying the surface world and attacking humans. It has long black tendrils. On Earth, a black plague is attacking people in town squares. Black Manta is trying to push it forward. Arthur talks to Orm and has to team up with him. Orm refuses to be called brother. Together, still, they fight Manta. Manta has the Black Trident with a power that "comes from a great evil." The lighthouse home is destroyed. Manta wreaks havoc. Arthur and Orm explore land and knock down statues to build bridges. They are reluctant in their work together. Nicole Kidman is back and involved directly in the action scenes. Ultimately, Orm encourages Arthur to lead. Mera is shown momentarily. Armies are going to war."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on December 20th.