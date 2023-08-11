Jason Momoa Lends Support to Home State Hawaii Amid Devastating Wildfires

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa is calling for fans to help with the wildfire relief in Hawaii, his birth state.

DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is lending support to his birth state of Hawaii and the island of Maui, which has recently been ravaged by wildfires. "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires," Momoa wrote in an Instagram post this week. Momoa joins a growing list of celebrities using their fame to promote relief efforts in Hawaii, including Oprah Winfrey, former president Barack Obama, and NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey.

The Game of Thrones and Fast X actor went into more detail in his IG post caption, imploring others to give what they can to help relief efforts in Maui:

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the Island of Maui. Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs. Information on injuries and fatalities is still coming in. Lahaina town is gone. Many other places on Maui were also affected. We continue to send pule (prayers) to this incredible community. 'Āina Momona is standing up this fundraiser to support our Maui community. All the funds raised will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong to support disaster relief on Maui. We are using this ActBlue platform because giving is quick and easy, and the funds come to us immediately, allowing us to get these funds to families in need faster. An accounting of all the monies raised through this fundraiser and our distribution to HCF will be posted to our website. DONATION LINK IN BIO! Mahalo for your support.

You can make various donations to Maui, or help with missing persons' location and relief efforts by clicking THIS LINK.

Jason Momoa has been a proud son of Hawaii throughout his career, promoting the state's tourism and beauty, while also being an outspoken advocate and activist for matters related to Hawaii. Even his role in the Aquaman franchise has come with an obligation to promote ocean conservation awareness around the world; in his IG bio, Momoa includes a link to The Oxygen Project, Sustainable Ocean Alliance and Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, which is battling against deep-sea mining efforts around the world:

"Deep-sea mining would dwarf all other mining operations in human history, and it would take place in a part of the planet that we are only just now beginning to understand. If this dangerous experiment goes wrong, it risks triggering a domino effect of unintended consequences that could destabilize the ocean, trigger food insecurity, and affect all life on Earth."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still set for release in theaters on December 20th.