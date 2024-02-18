Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Global Box Office Continues to Climb

Despite being available to purchase or rent on digital marketplaces for the better part of a month, the global box office total of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues to grow. Through Sunday, the movie has made over $433 million around the world, effectively making it the highest-grossing DC film since 2018. Coincidentally enough, it also happens to be the last picture part of the DC Extended Universe, the franchise that's been wrapped up in favor of DC Studios' new DC Universe.

It's the highest-grossing movie for a DC-branded property since the first Aquaman was released in 2018. That movie finishes atop the DCEU box office rankings with a monstrous $1.15 billion global box office haul.

Will there be an Aquaman 3?

Even though both films in the Aquaman franchise have performed admirably at the box office, it's unlikely a third film will get made, at least with Jason Momoa in the lead role. New DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have said the actor won't be playing two roles in the DCU, and most signs have pointed towards the actor being cast the franchise's new Lobo. Still, filmmaker James Wan has said he has plenty of ideas to continue the franchise should the DC Studios powers that be choose to keep it alive.

"What I can speak to that is the Jason Momoa story, definitely, as Aquaman definitely has more places to go, and yes," the filmmaker previously told ComicBook.com. "When we get to the end of this... The answer is yes. I don't know how to answer that without giving things away, because where we go at the end of this movie, it does tee up something bigger... Not bigger but it does tee up a direction for that story, and I don't want to speak to that just because it's the end of the movie."

"My dream would be to create a Seven Kingdom cinematic universe on its own, where we could visit all the different worlds that we sort of touch on these two films," he added. "[Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is] about the growth of Jason's character of Arthur. In the first movie, he was a wanderer trying to still find out who he is, but in this one, he ultimately becomes the king of Atlantis."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman — is now available to rent or own on digital HD.