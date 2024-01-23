Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is surfacing in home theaters. After swimming to $397 million at the worldwide box office and lapping Black Adam to become the highest-grossing DCEU movie since 2018's Aquaman, the sequel is now available to rent or buy on video-on-demand platforms. Fans aren't able to stream Aquaman 2 on Max just yet, but the digital download version is available in 4K Ultra HD and comes complete with special features taking a deep dive into the underwater worlds, the heroes and villains, and the titular Lost Kingdom of Necrus.

Below, keep reading for more on how to watch Aquaman 2 online.

Aquaman 2 Streaming Platforms



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now available to rent for $19.99 or purchase digitally for $24.99 on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, and YouTube Movies.

Aquaman 2 Max Release Date



While an Aquaman 2 streaming release date hasn't been announced, the Warner Bros. movie will make its way to Max (formerly HBO Max) after the Jan. 23 digital window. DC's box office bombs Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle all released on digital download one month after hitting theaters, but it took another 46 days (Shazam 2), 39 days (Flash), and 53 days (Blue Beetle) for those films to land on Max. That means subscribers will likely be able to stream Aquaman 2 on Max in March 2024.

When Does Aquaman 2 Come Out on Blu-ray?

You can own Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on March 12. See more about the home release here.

Aquaman 2 Special Features



The digital and physical versions include the following featurettes and extras:

Finding the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman: Worlds Above and Below

It's a Manta World

Necrus, The Lost Black City

Escape From the Deserter World

Brawling at Kingfish's Lair

Oh, Topo!

Having failed to defeat Aquaman (Jason Momoa) the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.