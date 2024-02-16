McFarlane Toys Batman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman Figures Launch With a Digital Collectible

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct is set to launch 7-inch scale figures of Rebirth Batman, a classic Aquaman, and a Silver Age Hal Jordan Green Lantern that come with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible. What's more, they will include accessories like swappable heads for Batman and Aquaman. Fans will undoubtedly be excited to get the classic Hal Jordan and Aquaman especially, though all three figures look great.

If you agree, the figures are expected to launch today, February 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ at EE, and odds are their will be a case option for collectors via their link.

Speaking of McFarlane Toys Green Lantern figures, they recently launched the Kilowog Green Lantern of Bolovax Vik / Sector 674 and Kyle Rayner Green Lantern 2-pack that you can only find here on Amazon priced at $69.99 while they last. It's set to arrive on March 31st, and you won't be charged until it ships.

In addition to the 7-inch scale figures (which means that Kilowog is considerably larger), the set includes figure stands, 2 power batteries, hammer, chest armor, 2 swords, an extra hand, and art cards.

In other recent, McFarlane Toys news, they launched the Kenner Super Powers wave 7 lineup which includes four new figures along with Braniac's Skull Ship and Blue Beetle's The Bug Aerial Mobile Headquarters vehicles. Pre-order details can be found below. Again, US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.