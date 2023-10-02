Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Gets a Big Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom action figures from McFarlane Toys a couple of weeks back, Funko has opened up pre-orders for a wave of Pop figures inspired by the upcoming DC sequel. It's a big release that appears to include most of the main characters – Aquaman, Black Manta, Orm, Mera, Atlanna, Dr. Shin and more. The wave also includes a Pop Ride of Aquaman on Storm as well as several exclusives.

Pre-orders for all of the common figures in the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Funko Pop lineup can be / will be found here at Entertainment Earth, here at Hot Topic, here at BoxLunch and here on Amazon. Exclusive releases are highlighted in the list below.

Aquaman 2 Funko Pop – Aquaman (Diamond Collection ) – Amazon Exclusive

) – Amazon Exclusive Aquaman 2 Funko Pop – Aquaman on Wave - Funko Shop Exclusive



- Funko Shop Exclusive Aquaman 2 Funko Pop Ride – Aquaman on Storm

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Aquaman (Hero Suit)

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Aquaman (Stealth Suit)

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Black Manta

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Orm

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Storm

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Mera

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Atlanna

Aquaman 2 Funko Pops – Dr. Shin

Aquaman 2 Keychains – Aquaman, Black Manta, and Storm

Will There Be an Aquaman 3?

At the moment, a third Aquaman film has yet to be greenlit by DC, especially amid the DC Studios changes led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Still, Wan has indicated that The Lost Kingdom functions as a standalone story, regardless of whatever canon it falls into at the end of the day.

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film," Wan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well. You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

DC and Warner Bros. describe Aquaman 2 as follows:

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

In addition to Jason Momoa, the movie will also feature the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to hit theaters on December 20.