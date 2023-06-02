Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: James Wan Confirms "Adjustments" Made to Fit Into DCU

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan says that he's been tweaking the movie to help fit alongside the DCU. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker described how many hurdles they've had to clear in getting this movie synced up with the other projects at the company. There's been a lot change since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got announced. Depending on how you count them, it feels like there have been at least 3 different plans along the way. But, with James Gunn at the helm. Things are different even now. Check out what else he had to say during that interview down below!

"I've had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what's going on," Wan explained. "Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We're going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what's happening with the other movies and characters, so we're stand-alone in that respect. So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what's been happening."

How Is Aquaman Different From The MCU?

During a set visit on the first film, Comicbook.com discovered how much effort James Wan put into trying to make Aquaman's world a little different from Man of Steel or any other DC project.

"Well, I think firstly one thing I've been very cautious about doing is making sure that he isn't Superman," Wan said. "From a story standpoint there's a reason why Aquaman ultimately is powerful. He's strong because, like most Atlanteans, their bodies are built to withstand thousands of pounds of pressure, they live so far down. So when they come up, their body is... they're not aliens from another planet, but because of the physics of our planet and all that stuff, when they come up to the surface world their body can withstand really strong pressure.

"And so where bullets literally bounce off the Man of Steel, bullets can graze these guys and maybe break the skin, and break the flesh, but it doesn't necessarily penetrate because they their muscle mass and their body mass is much more dense," he added. "Even within the world of superheroes I try to find a reason for why how he is the way he is. So he can get beaten up. When he goes up, surface world weapons may have a hard time taking him down, but Atlantian technology can cripple him for sure. It can really destroy him."

