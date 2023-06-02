Aquaman 2 Director Teases "Quite Different" Tone for Sequel

DC Studios is currently wrapping up the film slate that was enacted by the previous regime before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as DC Studios co-CEOs, and they're going to reboot the universe with the upcoming The Flash movie. But they also have two other films that are set to be released later this year: Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The latter of which we have yet to see anything from, although they did give those in attendance at this year's CinemaCon a sneak peek. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom brings back James Wan in the director's chair as well as Jason Momoa as the King of the Seven Seas. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wan revealed that the Aquaman sequel will have a very different tone.

"I hope to finish it up soon-ish. We have the DGA thing [contract negotiations] coming up next month, and so there's just some stuff that we have to finish. It's a big movie, Wan reveals. "It has a lot of visual effects and moving parts, but we're moving in that direction, and I cannot wait for people to see it. I think people are going to be excited to see that this movie is quite different from the first movie in terms of tone. It's a little bit more serious, and we're dealing with issues like climate change. We're not afraid to lean into that in a big way, because the Aquaman comic book, even way back when, has always been environmentally conscious. He's always been someone who's fought to keep the ocean clean, and it feels more relevant in the world that we're living in today. So this movie has something to talk about, but it's still a fun action-fantasy movie."

Jason Momoa Penned Treatment for Aquaman Sequel

During a recent interview with Men's Health, it was revealed that Momoa and his co-writer turned in a 50-page treatment for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which Warner Bros. bought but looks like they mostly dismissed it. There's no word on how much of the treatment was used, and whether Momoa and his partner will still get a credit on the film's screenplay.

"That's the reason why I love directing and creating," Momoa told the magazine. "I don't wanna just go like, 'I'm acting. I'll be in my trailer.' I love being able to burn for what I believe in. I've seen some of the most shocking acting performances firsthand and watched them edited, and they were amazing. I wish I could tell you who it was. I'm like, 'What the fuck?' I watched this guy who had to be fucking propped up. They read the lines to him. But this motherfucker killed it when the edit came in and was applauded for it. At that point, I was like, 'Wow, this shit is made in the edit.'"

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

Here's Warner Bros.' official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation," the description reads. In addition to Momoa, the movie will also feature the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to hit theaters on December 20.

What do you think about James Wan's comments? Are you excited for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!