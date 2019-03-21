Aquaman & John Wick Desert Joke Delights Fans After New Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is arriving in theaters in May, and the latest trailer dropped earlier today. Fans have been enjoying the new footage (even though it’s seriously lacking in Jason Mantzoukas’ Tick Tock Man), and even noticing some similarities between the upcoming movie and some other hit films. Twitter user, @DoNatoBomb, posted a side-by-side of a shot from the trailer with a moment from Aquaman, the DC Extended Universe film that was released at the end of last year. According to the post, John Wick and Arthur Curry could be running into each other at any moment.

I can’t wait to see what happens when Aquaman and Mera meet John Wick at the top of that desert mountain in #JohnWick3 (cue Pitbull). pic.twitter.com/xILUgOd0SB — Howlin’ Matt Donato “survived” SXSW (@DoNatoBomb) March 21, 2019

“I can’t wait to see what happens when Aquaman and Mera meet John Wick at the top of that desert mountain in #JohnWick3 (cue Pitbull),” he wrote. The Pitbull reference has a nice double meaning as the musician sang “Ocean To Ocean” with Rhea on Aquaman‘s soundtrack AND John Wick happens to have a Pit bull (although, we’re all still mourning Daisy the Beagle from the first film.)

Many fans are loving the image, commenting with praise or adding on to the joke.

“A+ tweet,” @geekgirldiva replied.

“…drafting screenplay NOW. #AquaWick,” @JonSteinhagen added.

“Scrolling through the comments, I think this is just turning into Burning Man,” @AlishaGrauso joked.

Others even added some more film characters to the mix:

Agents M and H are waiting for them: pic.twitter.com/mJRKTuI2RH — Minimus Textus👺 (@Deadpoolic) March 21, 2019

It looks like Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are also taking to the desert in Men in Black: International, which hits theaters on June 14th.

Keanu Reeves is returning as John Wick in new film, joined by other franchise stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne. This time, they’ll be joined by Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas. The film follows Wick as he’s on the run from the league of assassins, with countless people out to get him.

Aquaman recently made DC history when it earned $1,146,491,043 worldwide. Currently, fans are awaiting news on the inevitable sequel.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theaters on May 17th. Aquaman is now available for home viewing.

