Aquaman Is Leaving HBO Max in November

Ever since it launched this past summer, HBO Max has been the main streaming home for DC movies, offering subscribers the chance to watch Batman, Superman, and all sorts of other superheroic projects. However, much to the disappointment of the DC faithful, HBO Max doesn't operate quite like rival Disney+, in that it rotates its lineup on a regular basis. The DC films don't just stay on HBO Max on a permanent basis, they will shuffle in and out from time to time. Unfortunately, it's now time for Aquaman to take a break from the streaming service.

On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that would be making their way to the service in November. Along with it, the streamer shared the roster of titles that would be leaving, as well. Much to the surprise of fans everywhere, Aquaman was at the top of that second list.

For the first time since HBO Max arrived, Aquaman will be unavailable on the service beginning November 4th. For now, there's no word as to when the Jason Momoa film will be returning, but its comeback can be expected at some point in the future.

At the end of November, following the loss of Aquaman, both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be leaving the service as well. Three of the more popular DC titles will no longer be available to stream in just a few weeks' time.

Fortunately, there are some other DC titles making their way to HBO Max in November that can make up for the losses. With the shuttering of DC Universe, which will now become a comics-only service, all of its originals will be moving to WarnerMedia's HBO Max. November 1st will see the arrival of Titans and Young Justice, so that's five entire seasons of TV for DC fans to enjoy.

There is also a second Aquaman film for folks to get excited about, but it'll be a quite a wait until it arrives. Things could change due to the pandemic production schedules, but Aquaman 2 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 16, 2022.

Are you disappointed to see Aquaman leaving the HBO Max lineup? What DC movies will you watch in its place? Let us know in the comments!