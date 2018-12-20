Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Hair

Ever vocal about the overabundance of single-use plastics, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has taken another drastic step in raising awareness about the issue, shaving off his signature hair. The actor is mid-shave in the video, noting that he's doing it as a stunt to promote the elimination of single use plastics, in particular water bottles. "Aloha, everyone," Momoa begins in the video. "Hand me those braids. So, I'm shaving off the hair. Doing it for..." Momoa then notices how short the hair is on one side of his head, remarking that he's "never even felt the wind right there." The actor goes on to hold up his hair for the camera to see.

He added, "I'm doing it for single use plastics. I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. plastic forks, all that sh-t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life, help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous."

In his post Momoa linked to his bottled water company, Mananalu Water Official, which distributes water in aluminum bottles and also comes with the promise that for every Mananalu that people purchase the company will "remove the equivalent of 1 planet-hurting plastic bottle from ocean-going waste." Momoa's caption reads: "heres to new beginnings let's spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let's aloha our 'āina together aloha j."

Momoa can currently be seen in the final season of his hit Apple TV+ series See and will next appear on the big screen as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DC Comics feature was recently delayed from March of next year to Christmas of 2023, a delay of eight months. The actor will appear in a new film later this year though, starring in Netflix's Slumberland. He'll also appear as the central antagonist of the upcoming Fast X, starring opposite Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and other franchise newcomers like Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior.