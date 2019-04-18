‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Beard

Jason Momoa, the actor best known for playing the titular role in Aquaman as well as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, recently made a big life change: he shaved off the beard he’s had for seven years. However, this wasn’t just a run-of-the-mill shaving. The actor did it to raise awareness about aluminum, and how cans are better for the planet than plastic.

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic,” Momoa’s YouTube page reads.

In the video, Momoa is seen shaving off his beard while explaining the benefits of using aluminum cans.

“I think 2012’s the last time I shaved,” Momoa begins. “Goodbye-bye, Drogo! Goodbye-bye, Arthur Curry”

“Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness,” he explains. “The plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution. I don’t wanna bitch about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet. As long as we recycle.”

“About 75% of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s 100% recyclable, so you drink the can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back. 100% infinitely recyclable,” Momoa adds.

The actor goes on to explain that he hates to see plastic water bottles, and it’s his mission to bring more people into the world of aluminum.

“I’m on a quest. My journey,” he explains. “I got something new that I want to show you. Still alkaline sparkling spring water,” he says before taking a sip. “Still water, but I feel good about it, so I’m gonna recycle this and know that we can recycle it. It can be a can in 60 days. The rest of its life.”

“Please, please. There’s a change coming. It’s aluminum. Gotta get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman’s trying to do the best he can. My kids, for you kids, for the world,” Momoa concludes.

Thanks for doing your part, Jason!

What do you think about Momoa’s clean-shaven face? Tell us in the comments!

Aquaman is currently available for home viewing. Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

